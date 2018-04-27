Malnutrition in Balochistan

I draw the attention of the authorities that malnutrition is also one of the most critical issues of Balochistan where hundreds of people die due to rampant malnutrition. Undoubtedly, Balochistan has the highest level of food insecurity in the country. It is estimated that nearly 63 percent of households in the province are food insecure. Although the health authorities have been working to resolve these problems, the security situation along with geographical difficulties of the province and the scattered population make the issue more complex.

Some time back, the World Bank approved US$47.95 million (US$11.71 million to Balochistan to help the Government of Pakistan improve nutrition status of children under two years of age, and of pregnant and lactating women in targeted areas. The program focussed on improving nutrition for children and pregnant and lactating women and was to be implemented in seven districts of the province over three years. However, project has not started functioning in Baluchistan due to negligence and lack of interest of Balochistan government.

The government of Pakistan should work in collaboration with international agencies and NGOs to address malnutrition so as to save children’s lives. Thus, clear nutrition policy and national nutritional strategic plans need to be set up for addressing malnutrition in vulnerable groups.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

