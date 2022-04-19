Malnutrition growing threat to Afghan children: Health Officials

The Ministry of Public Health says that in the last four months, 308 malnourished children have died, and more than 200,000 more children are inflicted by malnutrition.

According to the ministry, the number of children suffering from malnutrition is increasing this year.

“From the beginning of 2022 until now, more than two hundred thousand cases have been recorded so far … among them there are 60,000 children who are suffering from severe malnutrition,” said Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, the largest treatment center for malnourished children in the country, said that the number of malnourished children in Kabul is increasing every day.

“Being in poverty has a very direct impact on families … it harms the children the most, those who are under 5 years old,” said Mohammad Aref Hassanzai, head of the Internal Medicine Department of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital.

“Most of our patients are from the provinces. Currently, the number of malnourished patients has increased and the majority of them come from the provinces and Kabul too. Poverty and unemployment have increased, that is why the number of patients and diseases increased,” said Hasiba, head of malnutrition at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital.

Previously, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that the economic crisis was a major reason for the rise of malnutrition among Afghan children.

According to the department, in the past three months nearly 2,000 malnourished children have been brought to Badghis public hospitals for treatment.

“The figures show a 50% increase since last year,” said Abdul Rauf Saberi, head of malnutrition at Badghis Public Health Department.

“We have come here but it has not worked yet, there is no medicine here,” said Zulaikha, the mother of two malnourished children.

“Here is nothing, no medicine and here is nothing to eat. It would be nice of you if someone would help us,” said Gullalai, the mother of a malnourished child.—Tolonews