Malnutrition, epidemics claimed lives of 47 children in 20 days

Our Correspondent

Tharparkar

Death toll due to malnutrition and epidemics continues to rise as three more children died in Tharparkar during 24 hours, health department said on Sunday.

According to details, three children including two newborns and an eight-month child expired in Civil Hospital Mithi. The malnutrition and epidemics have claimed lives of 47 children in first 20 days of January 2019.

Every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

The report issued by the United Nation’s Children Fund in 2018 had stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rate, with 22 infants dying before turning one-month-old. Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore”.

