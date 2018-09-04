Mall road to remain closed for traffic on Defence Day

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued a traffic plan for September 6, Defence Day, to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city while the Mall Road, Kashmir, Tameezuddin, Iftikhar Janjua, Masood Akhtar Kiani roads and Bank road turn from Murree Road to remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on September 4 to Sept 6 from 2 pm until conclusion of the full dress rehearsal and function at GHQ.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf, a comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to ensure a smooth movement of vehicular traffic on city roads particularly in Cantt area.

As many as 27 Traffic Assistants, 159 Warden Officers, 14 Inspectors and In-charges along with six Deputy Superintendents of Police will perform special duties on the Defense Day to regulate traffic on alternate routes and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO informed that he would personally monitor the traffic arrangements, adding that the Mall Road, T&T Chowk to Shalimar Chowk, Kashmir Road, T&T Chowk to Chungi 22, Tameezuddin Road, Pearl Continental Hotel turn to CSD, Tufail Road and GHQ Gate no 3 to Chungi 22, Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Chowk near EME Mess to GHQ and Masood Akhtar Kiyani Road will remain closed for traffic during three days.

He said that traffic moving from Saddar to Shalimar Chowk to Peshawar Road will be diverted to Bank Road and reach Mall Road via MH Chowk.

Traffic from MH Chowk to Katchery will be diverted towards Railway Road, Kamran Market, Mareer Chowk to reach Katchery Chowk.

No traffic will be allowed towards Transit Camp and Roomi Road and from Military Accounts office to Railway Road during the function on September 6.—APP

