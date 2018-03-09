Malinga not hopeful but is still on selectors’ radar

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Colombo

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga who has not been included in the squad for the ongoing Nidahas Trophy is very much in the selectors’ radar and is not ruled out for the next series.

On Thursday, the three selectors (Jerry Woutertz, Sajith Fernando and Gamini Wickramasighe) were present at the P. Sara Oval ground, where the 34-year-old fast bowler, playing for Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) took three wickets against Sri Lankan Army team and impressed the selectors.

“He is definitely not out of our favors and can certainly make come back in the national side in the immediate next series”, one of the selectors, who didn’t wish to be identified, said exclusively.

Incidentally, Malinga did not seem to be “so enthusiast”. “I have no hope but my job is to play and if thy select me, well and good. If not no problem”, he said speaking to the Reporter after the match.

The selectors, however, have not given up hope. “Will make him keener to play. He can still play for the country”, the selector said.

The chief selector, Graeme Labrooy is officiating as a match referee in Zimbabwe.

“We all selectors (the other being team manager Asanka Gurusinha and coach Chanduka Hathusinghe), who is also a selector on tour has formed the whats- app group and we share views on players’ performance”, the selector added.