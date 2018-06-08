Malik warns of agitation against arrest of girls

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik while condemning the arrest of two sisters by Indian police in Islamabad district has warned against the new trend introduced by Mehbooba Mufti-led regime in the territory. Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of young girls Tanfiyah Rasool and Sumaira Rasool from Islamabad terming it as naked police terrorism.

The statement said that a delegation from Islamabad district called on Yasin Malik at his office in Srinagar and informed him about the highhandedness of police in the district.

“SP Tahir Ashraf Bhatti has crossed every limit of tyranny and shame as he has started a vicious campaign against girls and women wearing veils in the area,” the delegation told Malik.

“The police officer is summoning girls who wear veils, to police stations, and in case they fail to present themselves before him, their houses are raided; their fathers are arrested, humiliated and tortured,” the delegation said.

“The abusive language used by the police officer has become intolerable and his oppressive behaviour has made lives of many families a hell,” the delegation informed adding that two sisters Tanfiyah Rasool and Sumaira Rasool have been kept at police station Sadder and are being tortured mentally for the past many days.

Malik said the girl students studying at Kashmir University and those who wear veil are being specially targeted by police which shows their anti-Muslim attitude.

“This highhandedness of police is not acceptable at all and if the so-called rulers did not stop this ugly practice, the Kashmiris will have no option but to launch a full-fledged agitation against it,” the JKLF chief warned. Malik paid tributes to Sheeraz Ahmad Sheikh and Mudassir Ahmad Butt who were killed at Tanghdar, recently.—KMS