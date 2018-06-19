Malik visits injured youth at Soura hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, visited Soura hospital to enquire about the health of the youth, injured in firing by Indian troops on Eid day.

Muhammad Yasin Malik also met the critically injured youth, Abdul Majeed War. The JKLF Chairman on the occasion said the young man, battling for life, became the latest victim of Indian pellet terrorism. He met War’s family and expressed solidarity with them. He also met the doctors looking after Abdul Majeed War and enquired about his health condition.

While strongly condemning the use of force against Kashmiris, the JKLF chief said there is no let up in Indian oppression even on Eid day as pellets were showered on youth while targeting their chests and heads.Yasin Malik said that from Arfa day to the first day of Eid, “We have lost three innocents and hundreds stand injured at the hands of Indian forces.—KMS