MALIK TARIQ ALI Lahore

*****

The disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has put a stamp on interpretation of Constitution which should now encompass every elected or paid public office holder, be s/he from paid civil or khaki services, foreign service or hold an elected post where state funds are at their disposal or policy matters can be decided. The ECP must now start performing their role of properly screening every candidate aspiring to hold public office. Similarly the Federal, Provincial and city governments must ensure that no person who holds a Work Visa/ Iqama, Green Card or foreign passport is allowed to hold any public office or head any statutory organization such as State Bank, National Bank, CAA, PIA, SECP etc. This must be applicable to those elected as Mayor or Deputy Mayor and also those appointed on Board of Directors of statutory state owned organizations.

Children of numerous prominent politicians were born abroad, which qualifies these dependents to be eligible for getting citizenship of that country, whenever they choose to do so. Similar is the case with civil bureaucrats, khakis and those from foreign services. All such dependents stand disqualified to hold any public office, till such time they publicly revoke their eligibility for foreign nationality, authenticated by competent authority of that country.

GULL ZAMAN

Peshawar