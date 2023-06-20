The office of President & Vice President of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) fell vacant due to the demise of Zaki Ahmed Khan, President and Fasihul Karim Siddiqui, Vice President, Employers Federation of Pakistan.

The Board of Directors of EFP in their meeting unanimously elected Malik Tahir Javed as President and Muhammad Feroz Alam as Vice President of EFP. Malik Tahir Javed is a Former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front, Former Chairman Lahore Township Industries Association, Member Board of Governors of EOBI, Chairman WEBCOP Punjab, and Former Secretary General Pakistan France Business Alliance.

He is Chairman of his Group of Companies that is a major enterprise in the automotive sector and has received an Excellence Award from President of Pakistan for Auto Parts exports from Pakistan to many countries.

Muhammad Feroz Alam is a Director and Secretary General of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF), Former Trustee of EOBI Sindh, Government of Sindh, Former Member Zonal Managing Committee PPMA, and Former Member Board of Governors of Salim Habib University (SHU).

He has nearly 40 years of experience at senior management and at Board level in many multinational companies. He has over two decades of teaching experience at MBA level at different business schools and universities. On behalf of the Board of Directors of EFP, Former President Majyd Aziz felicitated the new office bearers and expressed the hope that under their leadership, EFP would upscale the working and influence of EFP to protect, promote and project the interests of over 1000 members from individual companies and business organizations.

He also guided them to maintain strong bonding and close relationships with ILO, International Organization of Employers (IOE), South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE), as well as workers and government both at Federal and Provincial levels.