Malik Sohail appointed as Chairman Coordination FPCCI

UBG, FPCCI leaders repose confidence in his services

Islamabad

Business leader of the Capital city Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

After the fourth consecutive victory of United Business Group (UBG), the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the FPCCI paid glowing tributes to the services, devotion and dedication of Malik Sohail and unanimously approved his appointment which amounted to reposing confidence in his abilities and services.

Those present in the meeting were Chairman of UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Patron SM Muneer, Senator Ilyas Bilour, outgoing President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail, outgoing SVP Amir Atta Bajwa who paid glowing tribute to his services.

Incoming President of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, newly-elected SVP Mazhar Ali Nasir, and ten elected vice presidents including Atik Ikram Sheikh, Karim Aziz Malik, Haji Irfan Yousuf, Syeda Saieeda Bano, Tariq Haleem and others were also present on the occasion.

The house approved the appointment and hoped that Malik Sohail who made it to the slot for the fourth time will leave no stone unturned to ensure the resolution of the issues of the business community.

It may be mentioned that Malik Sohail not only successfully organised many events and a very important meeting between the Chief of Army staff and the business community and played a very important role in the recently-held elections.

Meanwhile, leaders of the business community including Sohail Altaf of RCCI, President RCCI Zahid Latif, President ICCI Sheikh Aamir Waheed, President SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari, Chairman PCPA Haji Atta ur Rehman and others have congratulated Malik Sohail on the appointment.—NNI