Malik Saad Green Academy win IG KP Inter-Academy Twenty20 Cricket trophy

Peshawar

Malik Saad Green Academy clinched the trophy of the 3rd IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Twenty20 Cricket trophy by defeating Khyber Agency Academy by 36 runs in the final played under the aegis of Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony. Secretary Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust Amjad Aziz Malik, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and large number of players and spectators were also present.

Batting first Malik Saad Green Academy scored 136 runs with the loss of all wickets after playing 19.4 overs with Adnan Khan hammered 29 runs including four boundaries. Shakeel and Namdar scored 36 runs. Shakeel struck four boundaries while Namdar hit cracking three boundaries. Aziz Khan struck 19 runs including two sixes.

For Khyber Agency Academy Ihsan Abid claimed three wickets for 26 runs, Haroon and Adil Afridi got two wickets each for 23 and 31 runs respectively.

In reply Khyber Agency Academy bowled out for 100 runs before losing four wickets for just 20 runs in front of excellent bowling by Malik Saad Green Academy. Mehmood made 20 runs with three boundaries, Haroon scored 16 runs while Adil made 15 runs. Left-spinner Maaz Khan claimed three wickets for 15 runs only, Ijaz Khan, Hasnain and Mustafa claimed two wickets each. Thus Malik Saad Green Academy won the match by 36 runs. Muhammad Tanveer and Khurram Shehzad supervised the match. A total of 18 academies took part in the tournament.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes. The winner was awarded Rs. 0.1 million while the runners-up got Rs. 50,000 cash prize.—APP