Malik released from Central Jail Srinagar

Srinagar

Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik has been released from central jail Srinagar today. He was arrested by police on the morning of 2nd April 2018. JKLF zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri also has been released.

It is pertinent to mention that JKLF vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakshi is still in central jail. JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal is also in central jail and has been remanded for 10 days custody.

JKLF organizer Siraj-Ud-Din Mir and district president Baramullah Abdul Rashid Magloo are also in police custody from last many days where as police have also arrests Molvi Abdul Rashid and Bilal ahmad Dar from Budgam too.—RK