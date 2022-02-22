Malik leads Zalmi to Super Over victory against Lahore

Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik led his team, Peshawar Zalmi, to a Super Over victory against Lahore Qalandars in the last match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) league stage at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Zalmi had set a 159-run target for the Qalandars, who fell a run short and forced the match to a Super Over after Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed 22 runs three sixes and a four — in the last over.

But it wasn’t enough, as when the Qalandars batted in the Super Over, they handed a six-run target to the Zalmi, courtesy of skipper Wahab Riaz’s sensational bowling.