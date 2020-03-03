Malik lauds crowd for turning up in numbers to stadiums

Islamabad

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik has lauded the crowd for showing up to the stadiums in numbers, for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, saying it was sending a very good message to the whole world that Pakistan was a safe and sports loving nation. “Even though the people face a bit difficulty in coming to the stadiums but they have been turning up in masses to the venues which is sending a very good message to the whole world. It shows that the Pakistani nation loves the visiting foreign players in PSL.

The overseas players are also praising Pakistan and we are heading in the right direction,” he said at the post-match conference at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi. Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL PSL 2020 at Pindi Stadium by six wickets on Monday but Malik played a resilient 68-run innings (55 balls, six fours, one six) to ensure Zalmi at least went past the 150-run mark.

Speaking about the match, Malik said we must have scored 180 plus runs on the Pindi pitches but we lost early wickets. “When you lose early wickets then scoring a 150 total even looks difficult.

However, Mohammad Amir bowled very well and the whole Karachi Kings bowling attack was good,” he said. Amir bagged four wickets for 25 while Chris Jordan took 2 for 33. To a question, he said he can compete with a youngster when it comes to fitness, but he has no plans to play tests.

“I will decide about my fate whether to continue with international cricket or not as the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup comes close.—APP