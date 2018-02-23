Malik, other Hurriyat leaders arrested

JRL demands capital punishment for killers of minor girl

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested several resistance leaders and activists after subjecting them to brute force during a protest rally in Srinagar, today, against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Heera Nagar area of Hindu-dominated Kathua district of Jammu region.

A large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists assembled at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar and tried to take out the rally towards Lal Chowk under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. However, Indian police swung into action and took Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders including Yasmeen Raja, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Umar Aadil Dar and Parveena Ahangar into custody.

Earlier, Muhammad Yasin Malik spoke at a press conference, which was also addressed by Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq telephonically. The resistance leaders during the press conference extended full support to the Jammu Muslims in their demand for justice to the minor girl. They demanded capital punishment to all the persons involved in the brutal rape and murder of the innocent girl. They deplored that the puppet administration was shielding the culprits of this heinous crime and harassing the Muslims of Jammu region. The resistance leaders expressed full solidarity with the Muslims of Jammu region.

On the other hand, the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at a meeting of its Executive Committee in Srinagar condemned the harassment of the members of Gujjar Bakarwal community by Hindu extremists in Heera Nagar area for raising their voice against the rape and murder of Aasifa Bano.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zafar Akbar Butt and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements paid rich tributes to Pilot Nadeem Khateeb on his martyrdom anniversary. They said that pilot Nadeem was leading a well-settled life in the US but joined the freedom movement and sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Merajuddin Saleh, and other speakers addressing a party meeting in Srinagar urged India to give up its rigid stance over the Kashmir dispute. The party President, Muhammad Sultan Magray, addressed the meeting via video conferencing. Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was injured after some unidentified persons opened fire on the troops when they launched a cordon and search operation at Paribal in Hajin area of Bandipora district. People staged forceful protests against the operation.—KMS