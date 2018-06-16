Malik family of Kalabagh part ways from PTI

Mianwali

Former MNA, Ayla Malik, Nawab of Kalabagh Malik Waheed Khan and Nawabzada Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan announced to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday.

Addressing a presser in Bohar Bangla, Kalabagh, the leaders said that leadership of PTI oversight the sacrifices rendered by their family, Imran Khan despite knowing the facts handed over the matters to the non-serious leadership. They announced to part ways from PTI and said Nawab Malik Waheed Khan, Nawabzada Malik Amir Muhammad Khan now will contest elections independently.

Earlier on June 09, after the announcement of Candidates for upcoming election, the difference between various PTI party leaders and supporters came on the scene, while workers protested outside party chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party had issued tickets to “strong candidates”.

Faisalabad: The PTI workers in Faisalabad staged the protest against the unfair distribution of ticket. The local leaders and workers held the press conference against the party leaders and demanded the reviewed the distribution of part tickets.PTI Workers Protest Against Unjust Distribution of Tickets Gujranwala and Multan: The local leaders and supporters had also rejected the ticket distribution in Gujranwala and Multan. Supporters in Gujranwala chanted slogans- parachute candidate Arif Jutt not accepted.

The disgruntled party workers protested in Multan and they set up a protest camp.—INP