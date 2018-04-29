Malik detained, assaulted on a way to JRL meet

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik was detained and assaulted on Saturday by police in Khanyar while he was on a way to attend Joint Resistance Leadership (JRl) peaceful protest against Civilian Killings and illegal arrests of leaders by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Jamia Masjid.

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet condemned the “Police assault of JKLF Chief Yasin Malik”. Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief #YasinMalik by police when he was on way to #JamaMasjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of Youth, use of force on student and continuous illegal arrests of leaders by NIA.—RK