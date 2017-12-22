Malik denounces undemocratic Indian acts in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has termed the handover of political activists to Special Task Force and use of customary illegal police tactics to prolong their detention as fragility and absurdity of so-called Indian democracy in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian rulers and their Kashmiri puppets should feel some shame over the oppressive and undemocratic acts. He said that the handover of political activists of JKLF and APHC including Merajud din Parray, Mudasir Ahmad, Umer Aadil Dar, Shah Wali Muhammad, Moulana Mudasir Nadwi and Abdul Ahad to Special Task Force (SOG) and the use of traditional illegal police tactics to prolong their detention was the worst form of intimidation.

JKLF chairman cited the statements of Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others about ‘defeating’ the resistance movement in Kashmir and said, “The joint resistance leadership while reciprocating these statements on November 23 announced to hold a peaceful public rally in Islamabad town and said it was a litmus test for the so-called Indian democracy and if Indian ministers and their Kashmiri stooges really believed in democracy and had faith in their claims they should allow this public meeting.”

He said, “The arrogant Indian rulers and their Kashmiri puppets led by PDP chose to ban the public rally and arrested me and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with many others and kept Syed Ali Gilani under house arrest as usual. Not only this, police also clamped a stringent curfew in Srinagar and whole of South Kashmir and arrested scores of people and thus banned the democratic programme.”

“This was a clear proof that Indian leadership and their local stooges have no guts to compete with the resistance camp on political front and only believe in suppressing the people’s voices with military and police might,” Malik said. He also condemned the slapping of black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on JKLF activist Showkat Ahmad Butt, who has been shifted to Kathua jail.—KMS