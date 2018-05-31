Malik condemns Indian forces’ brutal action in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has condemned the brutal action by the Indian forces in Shopian district. The forces’ personnel vandalized residential houses, damaged orchards and chopped off fruit trees at Sugan in the district on Monday following a blast in the area.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the forces’ action as revengeful and a cowardly act. “Attacks on the families of opponents can only be termed as a cowardly act. What happened to the DG police’s sermons on not involving families into war between two parties? These attacks by the forces are acts of state oppression,” he said. The JKLF Chief said, “Attacking the house of a youth Zeenat-ul-Islam, destroying fruit orchards and vandalizing residential houses and people’s properties at Turkwangum, Sugan, and other villages in Shopian are the acts that can only be termed as cowardly.”

Attacking families of innocent people and creating havoc in the territory has exposed the high claims of morality, ethics and principles often propagated by Indian leaders and their Kashmiri stooges, Yasin Malik said. “Some time back, police chief SP Vaid had appealed for restraint in case of families and delivered sermons on not involving families into war between two parties. Now the forces attacked the family of a freedom fighter Zeenat-ul-Islam and other common people including men, women and children of the area, destroyed their residential properties and orchards, vandalised villages and beat people without the discrimination of age and gender.—KMS