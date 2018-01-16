Malik, Bilal’s family demand release of Kashmiri trader

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik along with the family of a Kashmiri businessman, Bilal Ahamd Kawa, staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar to press for his release.

Muhammad Yasin Malik while speaking on the occasion said that innocent Kashmiri people were detained and harassed by Indian police in and outside Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded immediate release of Bilal Ahamd, who was arrested by Indian police in New Delhi on January 10.

The Kawa’s family said, “We have been living in this place for decades. They said that Indian media had crossed all limits of spreading propaganda against Kashmiris.”

Bilal, in his 30s, was arrested on January 10, this year, by Indian police from Delhi airport. “He often used to go to Delhi. He went to Delhi for the treatment. We have a flat in Delhi. Why was he arrested in a 17-year-old case?” questioned Bilal’s mother, Fatima Begum, during the protest.

Fatima, whose husband died in 1987, said Bilal was the only supporter of the family. “It is Bilal who has been fulfilling my needs. I want him back. He is innocent. He was living a prosperous life and earning his livelihood through leather business. We fail to understand why he has been arrested and under what charges,” she said.

She said that only Kashmir bread and vegetables were recovered from his luggage. Meanwhile, APHC leader, Yasmeen Raja in a statement also denounced the arrest of Bilal Ahmad Kawa. She asked Kashmiris to stage complete boycott of the upcoming Panchayat elections in the territory.—KMS