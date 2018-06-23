Malik arrested, Geelani, Mirwaiz house-confined

Valley shuts against Kashmiris killings, Shujaat’s murder

Srinagar

Normal life was affected across Kashmir on Thursday owing to the complete strike, sponsored by Joint Resistance Leadership against the assassination of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the killing of two civilians in army’s firing past week.

The authorities, however, launched a crackdown on the separatist leadership across Kashmir by placing majority of the pro-freedom leaders under house detention or in various police lock-ups to prevent them from staging any protest against the killings.

The JRL had asked people to protest and observe the complete strike against the killings as also the assassination of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was killed along with two personal guards on June 14 at press enclave. His killing had triggered widespread condemnations from various quarters including the journalist fraternity. Two youth were killed in government force’s firing in Pulwama and Kulgam in two separate incidents. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by deputy inspector general of police (central Kashmir range) is probing the Shujaat’s killing and so far one suspect has been arrested.

The JRL has already demanded an international probe into the killing of Shujaat besides petitioning the United Nations Human Rights Council to appoint an international commission to probe the Kashmir killings.

The JRL’s strike call evoked almost total response. The city centre Lal Chowk was deserted as all shops and commercial establishments remained closed for the day. Majority of government schools and colleges remained shut. However, in some educational institutions on the city outskirts, thin attendance of students and teachers was witnessed. Strike was also observed in southern, northern and central Kashmir districts, though inter-district transport plied normally, train services were also suspended for the day in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is presently under governor’s rule after BJP withdrew its support to PDP leading to toppling of the government on June 19. The Governor Narendera Nath Vohra led administration, however, had decided not to impose the curbs in downtown, which otherwise had been a routine for the previous regime to counter separatists’ call for a strike.

But this time, the administration cracked the whip on the separatist camp by deciding not to allow them to lead any protest demonstration against civilian killings. Since Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house confinement at his Hyderpora residence, JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested from his Maisuma residence and lodged in police station Maisuma. Similarly Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq too was placed under house detention since Wednesday evening.

Hurriyat (M) leaders Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Engineer Hilal War were also placed under house detention. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Hurriyat (G) leader Muhammad Ashraf Laya were placed under house arrest.—GK