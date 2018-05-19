Malik arrested, caged in Kothibagh

Srinagar

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested by police this afternoon.

His party spokesman said, after attending a seminar on Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone and a joint meeting, Yasin reached JKLF office this afternoon . Soon after his arrival police cordoned the office and arrested him.

Immediately after his arrest, he was shifted to police station Kothibagh. JKLF chairman talked to media person outside JKLF office and said that today is the first day of holy Ramazan and he is being arrested on this very day. This is the reality of Indian democracy in Jammu Kashmir which has choked every little space of peaceful political activities in Kashmir.

He said a blanket ban has been imposed on peaceful political activities and even the funerals and mournings have also been banned.—KTJ