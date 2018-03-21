Doing something illegal or morally wrong, including dishonesty and abuse of authority, what we call “malfeasance” in legal terminology, coupled with malicious falsehood – a written or spoken lie told to harm somebody and which does do harm- has become a common feature in a few public sector organizations, but there is no one to remedy and rectify those ill-fated organizations and their employees.
HASHIM ABRO
Islamabad
Malicious falsehood
