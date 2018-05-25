Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Inter-Services Public Relations has clarified that the malicious email sent from [email protected] using name of the ISPR, is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR.

The media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces added that Official domain ISPR is ispr.gov.pk and there is no other domain, state radio reported.

ISPR has advised that if any email is received from this address, it should not be opened and reported it as spam and deleted. It said don’t click on any link asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe if opened inadvertently. It said that clicking any link can compromise security of your computer, cell phone, iPad and other devices.