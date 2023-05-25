Maleeka Bokhari quits PTI: reports

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf spokesperson on Legal Issues Maleeka Bokhari has become the latest member of to quit the Imran Khan-led party.

It was reported that the senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to jump ship when many of her former co-workers left the embattled PTI, marking another blow to Imran Khan.

Media reports suggest that Bokhari will soon hold a presser to officially announce the exit.

With their resignations, Bokhari will join more than two dozen other PTI leaders who have either left their positions or quit the party since his arrest earlier this month.