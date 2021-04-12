Maleeka Bokhari holds key meeting with KP officials on implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance

ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari held a productive meeting with representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance,in Peshawar, on Monday.

Meeting was attended by the Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Kamran Bangash, Prosecutor General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Women MPAs, and representatives from Home Department.

The representatives present in the meeting assured Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, who is heading a 42 member Anti-Rape Committee, that the KPK government will fully cooperate with the representatives from Law Ministry to make sure the Ordinance is implemented in its true letter and spirit. Public Hospitals to establish Anti-Rape Crisis Cells have also been identified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice is expected to make a series of visits to all the provinces in order to expedite the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance.