Maleeha’s six-point plan

PAKISTAN has proposed a six-point plan to address the new

manifestations of racism and faith-based hatred especially Islamophobia at the United Nations Headquarters organised by Pakistan along with Turkey, the Holy See and the UN. The plan was proposed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi at a session titled “Countering terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief” in the wake of the launch last week by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his strategy and action plan against hate speech.

Islamophobia, because of its frequency and intensity, has become one of the major concerns of the Muslim world and therefore, it augurs well that Pakistan was contributing its share to address the challenge in an effective and urgent manner. The elements of the plan, as enunciated by Ambassador Lodhi have the potential to address the issue as she urged the Secretary General to engage with a wide range of actors, including governments, civil society and social media companies to take action and stop social media users being directed into online sources of radicalization. The focus on social media is understandable as it is widely being misused as a tool of hatred by vested interests. The demand to hold information technology companies accountable for the content that incites violence and weaponizes individuals and take notice of hate speeches employed to secure narrow political and electoral gains can make a real difference. The latter point became evident during the recent general election in India when Pakistan-bashing reached its peak besides hate speeches against Muslims and other minorities to attract Hindu majority votes. The UN Strategy and Plan of Action is aimed at identifying, preventing and confronting hate speech by way of tackling violence, marginalization, discrimination and poverty as well as bolstering weak state institutions. These objectives can be attained in practical terms if the points proposed by Dr Maleeha are incorporated into the UN strategy.