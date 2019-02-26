Maleeha warns South Asian region on cusp of dangerous escalation

Observer Report

New York

The South Asian region is on the cusp of a very dangerous situation as a result of India’s escalation following the Pulwama incident, which could have serious consequences for international peace and security, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said.

“The situation could spin out of control,” Ambassador Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in an interview on Turkish Television’s programme, “Newsmakers”, on Monday.

Responding to questions, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered talks to India and to resume the peace process. The Pakistani leader had also offered an investigation into the incident of 14 February. Dialogue, not demonisation is the answer to this situation “ she said emphatically.

Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the attack, and the prime minister promised to take action if “actionable” evidence was provided.

“It’s very clear who stands for peace, and who stands for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which, let’s not forget, is an International dispute, “ the Pakistani envoy told TRT.

The root cause of violence in Indian Occupied Kashmir was the denial of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, Ambassador Lodhi pointed out.

