Maleeha seeks world role to eradicate poverty

Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was taking steps to address poverty and help the underprivileged to gain access to education, employment and health care, says a message received here from New York.

Speaking in the annual session of the Commission for Social Development, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, detailed priorities of the government and emphasized its commitment to the socio-economic welfare of the people especially the marginalized sections of society.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s people-centric policies were aimed at promoting financial inclusion, rural development, provision of educational opportunities, and access to health care and poverty eradication.

The Pakistani envoy also called for global cooperation to eradicate poverty and ensure social development for all.

In this regard, she underscored the need for national and international commitment and action to reduce inequalities.

Faced with a youth bulge, Pakistan, she said, was looking to reaping a demographic dividend by providing opportunities for the growth and development of its young population and to maximize the potential of youth.

‘In a world’, Ambassador Lodhi said, ‘where economies increasingly rely on sophisticated skills and well-trained citizens, my country considers education as an investment in its future’.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program envisages a broad canvas of steps aimed at enabling young people to access opportunities through skills development, higher education and information technology.—INP

