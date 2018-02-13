Maleeha picked as one of five ‘successful women diplomats’

Observer Report

New York

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has been named as one of the world’s “five successful women diplomats” by a popular Russian news website, according to a report by Russia’s official news agency.

The report, citing the website — Gazeta.ru — was carried by RIA Novosti, a state-owned domestic Russian-language news agency.

“Gazeta.ru”, which has a million visitors on a daily basis, honours women who have followed in the footsteps of the defunct Soviet Union’s “highly acclaimed diplomat, Alexandra Kollontai, and succeeded in the profession. Kollontai, a Russian Communist Revolutionary, served as ambassador to Norway, one of the first women from that country to hold such a post.

Describing Ambassador Lodhi as “one of the most famous female figures in the Muslim world,” Gazeta.ru noted that she twice served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States .