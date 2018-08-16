Maleeha pays tribute to resilience of Pakistani people

Observer Reporter

New York

Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm at Pakistan House here today. The national flag was hoisted by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, as the national anthem was played.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the gathering that Pakistan has achieved another milestone in its journey of democratic consolidation.

The successful conclusion of general elections once again showed the commitment of the Pakistani people to strengthening democracy. This has paved the way for the peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to another for the third time in Pakistan’s history.

Pakistan ‘s Independence Day this year therefore had even greater significance she asserted. Today she said we celebrate Pakistan, we celebrate our democracy and we celebrate the resilience of the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador Lodhi read out the Independence Day message of President Mamnoon Hussain while Mr. Naeem Cheema, Acting Consul General New York read out the message from Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk.

While talking to the media after the ceremony, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi further elaborated on the importance of the Day.

She paid rich tribute to the country’s founding fathers and the leaders of the Freedom Movement for it was their unstinting faith in the idea of Pakistan that led to the creation of a new nation.

She also said that 14 August offers an opportunity to renew our commitment and resolve to abide by the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Moha mmed Ali Jinnah , the ideals of equality, justice and fair play.

