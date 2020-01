Observer Report

London

Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former representative to the United Nations in New York, called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health. Dr Lodhi arrived at the Avenfield apartments on Wednesday noon and stayed with him for about an hour. Sources said that Dr Maleeha Lodhi asked Mr Sharif about his health but no politics was discussed. Dr Lodhi was not available to comment.