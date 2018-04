WASHINGTON : Pakistan permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi called on president of the UN Security Council Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez.

Maleeha Lodhi briefed the UN body president on the atrocities perpetrated on the people by Indian armed forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She further said that the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and escalation on the Line of Control (LoC) pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

INP