Male passengers occupying maximum space in Metro Bus

Rawalpindi

Male passengers travelling on Metro bus occupy most of the space in the bus leaving female passengers confined to a single section. According to a survey, all buses travelling on the track are overfilled with passengers while the womenfolk travel inconveniently throughout the route.

Hafza, a master’s student who travels on Metro bus daily to her university, said there were only six to eight seats available for women which were immediately filled and most of the women had to travel standing in the bus. It was pathetic that seats reserved for women were filled with and no body bothered to follow instructions that seats were only for women, she observed. Iqbal Khan, a senior citizen told APP that the Metro staff at the stations did not maintain order as people boarded the bus haphazardly rather than orderly.

He further said it was strange to see youngsters sitting on seats reserved for the disabled, and these persons were compelled to travel standing which was regrettable. The commuters demanded for steps to rectify the situation and facilitate the commuters.—APP