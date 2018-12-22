Maldives to import more Pakistani products: Bari Abdulla

Member of Maldivian Parliament Abdul Bari Abdulla has said that his country is importing rice, fruits and vegetables from Pakistan but many other products particularly textiles, cotton and agricultural commodities can also be exported to Maldives.

Abdul Bari Abdulla has said that being an importing country, Maldives can offer a lot of opportunities to businessmen and industrialists of Pakistan who must frequently visit Maldives to explore opportunities of enhancing bilateral trade in different sectors of the economy.

“We are not producers but largely importers whereas Pakistan, being a producing country, can provide many goods and services to Maldives therefore the Pakistani business community should focus on improving linkages with Maldivians by holding maximum number of B2B meetings which would certainly prove favorable for both the countries”, he added while speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“The Maldivian businessmen are very much interested in enhancing economic cooperation and bilateral trade with Pakistan.

The main purpose of this delegation’s visit is to commence a new chapter of bilateral relations”, he added. While highlighting the existing tourism potential in Maldives and Pakistan, he said, “Our dream is to see the beautiful rivers and snowfall in Pakistan while your dream is to experience the most exotic white sandy beaches in Maldives. Hence, tourism is another area which offers huge opportunities for not only enhancing ties but it would also bring Maldivians and Pakistanis closer to each other.”

He said that there were a lot of misconceptions amongst Maldivians about the security situation in Pakistan which is as safe as Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and many other countries in the region. While appreciating the hospitality extended to the Maldivian delegation by Karachi Chamber and other trade associations, he reiterated that the business and industrial community of Karachi should visit Maldives in order to review the opportunities for enhancing trade.

