Maldives sends envoys to China, Pak, S Arabia

Malé

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has despatched special envoys to the friendly nations of China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to lobby for support.

Reacting to reports that Male had bypassed New Delhi in its outreach effort, the Maldives embassy in New Delhi said the first stop of foreign minister Mohamed Asim, one of the three designated special envoys of Yameen, was to be India but “the visit was cancelled on the request of the government of India”.

It was pointed out to the Maldives that external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj would be in Saudi Arabia at the time of Asim’s proposed visit on February 8, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would begin a visit to Palestine, the UAE and Oman on February 9.

A statement from the presidency in Male said three members of the Cabinet, on the directions of Yameen, will visit friendly nations of the Maldives and provide updates on the current situation.

Economic development minister Mohamed Saeed was sent to China while foreign minister Asim left for Pakistan on Wednesday evening. Agriculture minister Mohamed Shainee was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The move showed Yameen’s regime had decided to align itself with China, which had on Wednesday opposed any foreign intervention in the Maldives.—HT