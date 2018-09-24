Maldives opposition leader wins presidency with 58.3 percent: official

Colombo :Maldives opposition legislator Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the country’s bitterly fought presidential election with 58.3 percent of the popular vote, official results showed Monday.

Results released by the Elections Commission showed Solih securing 133,808 votes compared to the 95,526 for incumbent Abdulla Yameen. The voter turnout was over 88 percent out of the 262,000-strong electorate.

There were no other candidates at Sunday’s election which was held with all key dissidents either in jail or exile. The campaign was also marred by severe restrictions on the opposition and the independent media.

