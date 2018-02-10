Maldives FM calls on PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said Pakistan firmly adhered to the policy of non-interference in the affairs of other countries and would continue to adhere to the principles of the UN charter in this regard.

He said this during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Asim, who called on him here.

The prime minister highlighted that the relations between Pakistan and Maldives were characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. He expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of brotherly bilateral relations.

The Maldivian foreign minister, who was on an official visit to Pakistan as the special envoy of the president of Maldives from February 8 to 10, briefed the prime minister on the developments that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in his country.

He reaffirmed Maldives’ support to Pakistan’s initiatives for bringing peace and stability in the region. The foreign minister of Maldives appreciated Pakistan for its support to the people and the government of Maldives. He thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him.—APP