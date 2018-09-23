Maldives election: Voting ends in controversial poll

The Maldives has voted in a heavily-criticised presidential election, closely watched by India and China.

President Abdulla Yameen, who favours closer ties to China, is seeking a second term. His rival, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, leans closer towards India.

Officials say they had to extend voting by three hours due to long queues.

The Indian Ocean archipelago is best-known overseas for its clear waters and high-end resorts but its government stands accused of crushing dissent.

The European Union and US have voiced concerns about the election, with both threatening to impose targeted sanctions if the democratic situation does not improve.

Share on: WhatsApp