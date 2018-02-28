Maldives declines India’s invite for naval exercise

New Delhi

Maldives has declined India’s invitation to participate in the biennial naval exercise Milan, which starts March 6, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday.

Maldives has not not given any reason for the decision, Lanba told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Navy sources said over 16 countries have confirmed their participation in the exercise.

The biennial exercise ‘Milan’ is being organised in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the backdrop of China’s growing military posturing in the Indo-Pacific region and officials said the issue is likely to figure during deliberations among navy chiefs of the participating countries at the event.

India, the US and several other nations have been pressing for freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea. Officials said China’s military manoeuvres in the South China Sea may figure during discussions among navy chiefs of the participating countries at the event.—ToI