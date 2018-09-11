Maldives awaiting exploration by Pakistani exporters : FPCCI

KARACHI : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday said the market of Maldives is awaiting exploration by Pakistani business community.

The government of Maldives is tilted towards Pakistan and our quality products are in great demand there but lion’s share goes to India and other regional countries, it said.

Despite cordial relations, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Maldives, a country enjoying per capita income of 13250 dollars is below the true potential due to many reasons, said Vice President of FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik.

Talking to the business community after visiting the Republic of Maldives, he said that Pakistan rice, meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and cement are in great demand in the Maldives but the market has been captured by India and other regional countries.

Pakistan has no direct shipping link with that country while India sends perishable and other items through motorboats to the Maldives, he said.

Karim Aziz Malik said that Pakistani exporters use the small port of Sri Lanka which result in delays and increased cost. The main industry of Maldives is tourism and it is highly dependent on import of goods and services.

Pakistan can also export highly educated, skilled and semi skills people to the brotherly country to reduce unemployment and earn foreign exchange.

The Vice President of FPCCI, Karim Aziz Malik also met with ministers and other top officials and asked for direct cargo service from Karachi to the Maldives while meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Maldives Air Vice Marshal Wasim Akram (Retd).

He lauded the services of Pakistani High Commission and called upon the Pakistani exporters to explore that market assuring all the possible cooperation on the part of FPCCI.