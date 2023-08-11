Malaysia’s unemployment rate edged down to 3.4% in June from 3.5 percent in the previous month, with unemployed people further reduced to 581,700 from 584,600, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that Malaysia’s labor market remained stable in June, contributed by the continuous increase in the number of employed people.

Despite Malaysia’s economic outlook being projected to expand moderately, it said the unemployed people in the country were on a downward trend.

According to the DOSM, the number of the employed in June remained on a positive trend, with a month-on-month increase of 0.2 % to 16.31m persons.—Xinhua