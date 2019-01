Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s king has abdicated, royal officials said Sunday, ending weeks of speculation about his future after he took a leave of absence and amid rumours he married a Russian former beauty queen. Sultan Muhammad V’s decision marks the first time a king has abdicated in the Muslim-majority country since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

“The National Palace informs that his majesty has resigned as the 15th king effective January 6,” said a statement from the palace.— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp