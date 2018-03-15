Malaysian Sikh group visits Gurudawara Sacha Sauda

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A 22-member group of Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visited Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, after performing their religious rituals at Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, the Sikh yatrees returned to Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib on the same day where they would also practice their religious services. The Sikh Yatrees had come to Nankana Sahib on Tuesday night from Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal where they stayed for one night.

On Thursday, the Sikh yatrees will visit Gurudawara Dera Sahib here and visit their religious sacred places. The group of Malaysian Sikh Yatrees will return to their homeland on March 16 after completing their religious trip to Pakistan. It may be mentioned that the 22-member group of Malaysian Sikhs led by Sardar Gurumit Singh Hari Singh had arrived here for a five-day visit to Pakistan through Wahga Border on March 12 and it had left for Panja Sahib just after their arrival here.

The government has made foolproof security arrangements including accommodation, food, health and transportation of the Sikh yatrees. The government of Pakistan has given complete religious freedom to the minorities living in Pakistan and according to the constitution of Pakistan all rights are being given to them. Special arrangements are also made to celebrate the religious festivals of non-Muslims.