Malaysian PM faces same problems as my govt: Imran

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Sunday said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whom he billed as the most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world, faces exactly the same problems as his government.

Sharing a report listing “startling similarities” between Pakistan’s situation and that of Malaysia, the prime minister tweeted: “The most experienced and accomplished statesman of the Muslim world faces exactly the same problems as my govt.”

“He [Malaysian PM] is confronted with an entrenched pol mafia that has bankrupted and indebted Malaysia, leaving state institutions devastated.”

In a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya last year in Nov, PM Imran Khan had reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in all fields.

He had appreciated Malaysia’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also apprised the special envoy of the continuing inhuman lockdown of over 8 million Kashmiris since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation resulting from it. The prime minister stressed the importance of the international community playing its role in the removal of curfew and other restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue.