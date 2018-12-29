Malaysian investors keen to invest in hydropower sector of KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Zainal Abidin Bin Abdullah, Chairman M/s WAZAN Corporation, Malaysia led a four-member delegation to meet Syed Zain Ullah Shah, CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Peshawar and his team.

The Meeting was organized by the Board of Investment, IFC, Peshawar at the conference hall of PEDO, Peshawar and was chaired by CEO PEDO. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Muhammad Asif Khan, Director, BOI IFC Peshawar,Mr. M. Imran Halim, Director Renewable Energy Projects, Private Power PEDO and Mr. Abdul Rahim, Deputy Director, Private Power PEDO.

CEO PEDO, Peshawar welcomed the Malaysian delegation and apprised them about the hydel & solar energy potential of KP. He invited them to benefit from Pakistan’s lucrative and liberal investment policies. He assured them government’s full support and facilitation of their investment in Pakistan.

Director BOI IFC Peshawar informed that it is high time for Malaysian companies to explore Pakistan which is naturally endowed with an indigenous resource in the sector of renewable energy.

Chairman M/s WAZAN Corporation Malaysia elaborated on the interests of their investment in hydel and solar energy, electro-mechanical equipment manufacturing facility and refurbishment facility for damaged electric transformers in Pakistan. He also emphasized that his organization would be interested in investing in micro-hydro powerplants in KP.

CEO PEDO shared with the delegation a detailed presentation regarding feasibilities and potential for investment in hydropower and solar energy in KP. CEO also apprised the delegation about the incentives being offered by the Government of KP Province for investors in the energy sector.

Chairman M/s WAZAN Corporation thanked CEO PEDO for the meeting and hospitality extended to them. He expressed his interest in investing in KP and apprised the CEO that upon going through different feasibilities, he will soon revert with concrete investment proposals in energy sector in KP.

Share on: WhatsApp