Malaysian example

For the great leaders of great nations, their country comes first [not In the Line of Fire] and best example is Mahathir Muhammad, 92 years old prime minister of Malaysia who was elected in recent election in Malaysia.

Before from 1981 to 2003, nearly for 22 years he was governing Malaysia, then because of some issues he said goodbye to the Government but not his love for country and countrymen, his honesty and effective leadership have touched the hearts of Malaysians that once again they elected him as their prime minister and how fortunate leader and we probably lack such leaders with certain leadership qualities. Our leaders ought to learn the art of leadership from Mahathir-like leaders.

ZOHRA ALI

Kech

