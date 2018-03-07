Malaysian businessmen asked to exploit Pakistan’s business potential

Islamabad

Business community should take advantage of business opportunities provided by Pakistan in various fields including halal products, fruits, vegetables, sports goods, textiles, surgical goods, equipment, fisheries, dairy sector, germs and stones, etc.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said this while peaking as a chief guest at the Palm Oil Conference 2018, organized by the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.

A business networking meeting was also arranged by Pakistani Investor in Malaysia, M/s GAMALUX, said a message received here on Tuesday, adding the businessmen and representatives from Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Singapore, South Korea, Netherlands and Norway attended the meeting.

In his address to the networking meeting, Nafees Zakaria appreciated GAMALUX for its contribution to promoting Pakistan-Malaysia economic relations, welcomed Business Delegates from Pakistan and other countries and informed the audience of the business and investment potential that Pakistan holds.

He underscored that Pakistani businessmen should create awareness among Malaysian businessmen through Workshops and business events. The High Commissioner also underlined that Pakistan, by virtue of its geographic location at the confluence of four regions, is a natural economic hub and energy corridor and Malaysian and other countries’ businessmen could exploit the regional markets from their base in Pakistan.

In the context, Mr. Zakaria mentioned CPEC and the benefits the project offers to the regional countries and its people. Likewise, he said, Malaysia being a member of ASEAN could be a springboard to exploit ASEAN markets for Pakistani products.—APP