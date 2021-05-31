Malaysia to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations

News Desk

Malaysia is planning to set up more mega vaccination centres and get private doctors to join immunisation efforts, after five consecutive days of record daily coronavirus infections.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a virtual news briefing that the government would set up another five mega vaccination centres around the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and was considering two more in the northern state of Penang and in the southern state of Johor.

The government would also train general practitioners to administer Covid-19 vaccines, he said, noting that some vaccines needed to be handled and stored differently than usual vaccines.