Malaysia sees Pakistan as special partner for palm oil: Deputy Minister

High level Malaysian delegation headed by the Honorable Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar bin Mohd. Akin, Deputy Minister of Primary Industries in Malaysia along-with the Secretary General of Malaysian Palm Oil Ministry and other high profile officials from Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) visited Karachi to attend the Pakistan Edible Oil Conference which is being held today i.e. 19th January 2019 at Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi.

Before attending Pakistan Edible Oil Conference, the Honorable Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar bin Mohd. Akin held a press conference at Gulab Conference Room, Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi to outline the objectives of Malaysian Delegation’s visit to Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) 2019. Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar bin Mohd. Akin said; “I would like to begin by congratulating the organizers of Pakistan Edible Oil Conference for hosting a successful conference yet again in this beautiful city of Karachi. I would also like to record my appreciation to the organizers for this invitation to be with all of you here and visit Pakistan for the first time as the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries, Malaysia”.

He said; “it is very encouraging to see that PEOC, which was first held in 2016, has become a permanent feature on the oils and fats conferences calendar of the region and attracts speakers and delegates not only in Pakistan but also from many other countries including from Malaysia.

The main aim of this conference is to enrich all participants with the latest knowledge and developments pertaining to the global oils and fats industry especially that of the palm oil industry.

In addition, this event has also become a platform for industry players to network and to meet the expanding needs in the palm oil industry.”

Deputy Minister of Primary Industries said; Malaysia has always looked upon Pakistan as a special palm oil partner, given the special bonding between the major Pakistani and Malaysian oils and fats industry players.

Over the years, the oils and fats trade between these two countries has expanded to products like oleo-chemicals, palm kernel expeller, cooking oil, confectionary fats and many other products being used by the food and non-food industries in Pakistan.

This is reflected in the volume of Malaysian palm oil exported to Pakistan in 2017 which stood at 1.02 million MT, which was an increase of more than 15% compared to the previous year.

I am happy to inform that as of November of 2018, Malaysian palm oil exports to Pakistan exceeded the volume exported in 2017 and it stood at 1.06 million MT, an impressive feat indeed.

The value of Malaysian palm oil exported to Pakistan by end of November 2018 was about US$650 million. For this ladies and gentlemen, we are most grateful indeed”. He further said; “as the Deputy Minister in charge, I wish to see this relationship grow and continue to prosper to even greater heights.

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my personal assurance to all of you present that we will continue to provide you with the tools and assistance to achieve your objectives to further enhance the trade in Malaysian palm oil. Our current governments are also keen to extend such excellent relationships we enjoy.”

On mutual trade he went on to say; “Malaysia and Pakistan have a very long-standing palm oil trade relationship, one that can be traced back more than 40 years.

This trade as well as diplomatic relationship was further strengthened by the recent visit of Your Honorable Prime Minister, Imran Khan to Malaysia and his subsequent meetings with our Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohammed.

